Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

