Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $127.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

