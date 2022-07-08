Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.21.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

