Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.35%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

