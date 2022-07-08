Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,835,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after buying an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $138,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

