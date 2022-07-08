Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.
Shares of MFEM stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
