Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,803 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

