MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,649.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,599.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $721.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $758.20 and a 200-day moving average of $988.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.63 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

