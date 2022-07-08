Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

