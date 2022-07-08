Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,021 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

