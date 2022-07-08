Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 8,378 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

