Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

