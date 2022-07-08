Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MYR Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

