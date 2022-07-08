Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

