Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,360 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

