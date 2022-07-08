Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.