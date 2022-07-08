Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 245 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $89.21 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

