Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 642 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,887,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.67 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

