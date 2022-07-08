Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 834 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

