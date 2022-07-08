Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

