Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $207.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

