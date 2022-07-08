Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

