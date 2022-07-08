Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.46 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.19 and a beta of 1.14.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,176 shares of company stock worth $1,548,237 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

