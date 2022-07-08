Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

