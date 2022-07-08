Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 210.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,098.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,216 shares of company stock worth $10,851,487. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $49.00 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

