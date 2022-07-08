Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,332 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

SPHD stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

