Meritage Portfolio Management Has $288,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

