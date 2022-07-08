Meritage Portfolio Management Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,801,000 after buying an additional 310,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after buying an additional 183,949 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,373,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

