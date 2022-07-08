Meritage Portfolio Management Has $293,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,867,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.67 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

