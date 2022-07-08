Meritage Portfolio Management Has $311,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $577.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

