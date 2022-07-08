Meritage Portfolio Management Has $314,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $272.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.09. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

