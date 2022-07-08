Meritage Portfolio Management Has $322,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 150,441 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

InMode stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.13. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

