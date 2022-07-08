Meritage Portfolio Management Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 150,441 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $23.81 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

