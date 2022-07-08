Meritage Portfolio Management Has $354,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day moving average is $194.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.