Meritage Portfolio Management Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,155,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day moving average is $194.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

