Meritage Portfolio Management Has $360,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

