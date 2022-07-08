Meritage Portfolio Management Has $367,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TechTarget by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 395.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

