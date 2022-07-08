Meritage Portfolio Management Has $391,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,594 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Shares of GNRC opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

