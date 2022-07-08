Meritage Portfolio Management Has $391,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,594 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 24.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,467.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 79.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 95.0% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

