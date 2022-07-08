Meritage Portfolio Management Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $87.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.