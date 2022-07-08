Meritage Portfolio Management Has $757,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,945 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

TriNet Group Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.