Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

