Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,121,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,159,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

