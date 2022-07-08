Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after buying an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2,195.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 338,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of CC opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

