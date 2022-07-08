Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last 90 days. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

CUBI stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

