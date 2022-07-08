Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $631,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

