Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 657 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

AEL stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

