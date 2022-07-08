Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 8,378 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

