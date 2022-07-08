Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 11,264 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

