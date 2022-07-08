Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

AIT stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

